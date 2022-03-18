Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $5.69 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after purchasing an additional 951,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after purchasing an additional 880,410 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CME Group by 292.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,679,000 after acquiring an additional 607,799 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of CME Group by 87.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 715,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,269,000 after buying an additional 334,255 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in CME Group by 75.3% during the third quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 701,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,648,000 after acquiring an additional 301,203 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,793,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,400. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.77.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

