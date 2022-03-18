Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $6.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,699,000 after buying an additional 181,514 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,602,000 after buying an additional 713,532 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,787,000 after purchasing an additional 99,843 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 397,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,698,000 after acquiring an additional 14,120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $9.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $406.39. 506,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,617. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $344.80 and a 52 week high of $467.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $406.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

