Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $8.80 Million Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $8,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 46.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.80. 414,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.33 and its 200 day moving average is $82.40.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.08%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

