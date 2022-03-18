Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $12,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,370,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,967,000 after buying an additional 30,499 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,871,000 after buying an additional 438,637 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,685,000 after buying an additional 168,424 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,232,000 after buying an additional 167,983 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,995,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,638,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.19. 306,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,087. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.71 and a 1 year high of $154.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.31 and its 200-day moving average is $146.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

