Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 50,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,371,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,488,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,187,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock traded up $9.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $406.39. 506,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,617. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $425.33. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $344.80 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

