Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up about 3.1% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $46,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,079,000 after purchasing an additional 30,034 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 469,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

MGC stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.72. The stock had a trading volume of 104,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,446. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.85. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $136.38 and a 52-week high of $170.00.

