Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 218,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.13. The stock had a trading volume of 265,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,013. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.48.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.