Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $721,000.

BATS IBMM remained flat at $$26.13 during trading on Friday. 24,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.72.

