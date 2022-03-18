Leavell Investment Management Inc. Invests $7.84 Million in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 292,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 3,554.0% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter.

Get Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF alerts:

IVOL traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $26.06. The company had a trading volume of 539,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,080. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average is $27.05.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.