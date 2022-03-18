Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,259 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $7,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 111,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 242.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,519,000 after acquiring an additional 404,325 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,016,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,619,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,826,000 after acquiring an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.25. 281,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,663. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.76. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $63.24 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

