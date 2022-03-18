Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 134,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,368,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,412. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.86. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $91.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

