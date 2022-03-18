Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,279 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.57.

Shares of JNJ traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $174.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,324,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,299,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.29. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.