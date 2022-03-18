Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,350 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,721 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 81,094 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,516,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 201,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,561,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,324 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Barclays increased their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.79.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $3.83 on Friday, reaching $131.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,931,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,939,717. The company has a market capitalization of $207.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.17. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

