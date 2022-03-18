Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,372 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $25,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 21,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 256,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 89,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $579,762.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 585,233 shares of company stock worth $37,879,695 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.85. 10,428,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,337,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.85. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.34 and a 12 month high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

