Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.59.

NYSE:DE traded up $7.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $413.15. 2,890,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.50. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $320.50 and a 1 year high of $414.93. The company has a market cap of $126.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

