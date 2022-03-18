Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,161 shares of company stock worth $927,891 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.69. 6,126,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,939. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.21 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.57. The stock has a market cap of $90.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.