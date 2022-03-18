Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) & Rediff.com India (OTCMKTS:REDFY) Critical Survey

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) and Rediff.com India (OTCMKTS:REDFY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.5% of Lee Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Lee Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 70.7% of Rediff.com India shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Lee Enterprises has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rediff.com India has a beta of 9.64, meaning that its share price is 864% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lee Enterprises and Rediff.com India, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lee Enterprises 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rediff.com India 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lee Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.69%.

Profitability

This table compares Lee Enterprises and Rediff.com India’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lee Enterprises 2.49% 39.96% 1.18% Rediff.com India N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lee Enterprises and Rediff.com India’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lee Enterprises $794.65 million 0.21 $22.78 million $3.28 8.68 Rediff.com India N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lee Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Rediff.com India.

Summary

Lee Enterprises beats Rediff.com India on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lee Enterprises (Get Rating)

Lee Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking. The company was founded by Alfred Wilson Lee in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

About Rediff.com India (Get Rating)

Rediff.com India Ltd. engages in the provision of digital content and e-commerce marketplace services. Its portfolio consists of news and information, enterprise e-mail services, online shopping marketplace, and Internet-based local television advertising platform. The company was founded by Ajit Balakrishnan on January 9, 1996 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

