Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) PT Lowered to GBX 350 at Royal Bank of Canada

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 380 ($4.94) to GBX 350 ($4.55) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LGGNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 335 ($4.36) to GBX 320 ($4.16) in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGGNY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.31. The company had a trading volume of 18,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,652. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.54.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

