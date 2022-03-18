LegalZoom.com (LZ) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ: LZ):

3/14/2022 – LegalZoom.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – LegalZoom.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – LegalZoom.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – LegalZoom.com had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $35.00 to $31.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $142.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 3,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $296,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,673 shares of company stock valued at $927,946 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

