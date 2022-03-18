Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDYGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on LGRDY shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Legrand to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Legrand from €105.00 ($115.38) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Legrand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Legrand in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

LGRDY stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59.

Legrand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.