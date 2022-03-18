Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Cut to $107.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $103.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Leidos has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.14.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $520,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,941,000 after buying an additional 38,339 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Leidos by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Leidos by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Leidos by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

