Lethean Reaches Market Cap of $645,453.91 (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a total market cap of $645,453.91 and approximately $1,724.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,518.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.14 or 0.07071884 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.76 or 0.00269169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00014953 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.01 or 0.00732228 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00067296 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.98 or 0.00462407 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.43 or 0.00381599 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

