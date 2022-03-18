Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.30

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.29, with a volume of 535188 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$312.26 million and a PE ratio of 5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.38.

In other Leucrotta Exploration news, Senior Officer Helmut Eckert sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.93, for a total transaction of C$465,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,653.90.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

