Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Price Target Increased to C$1.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS LCRTF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. 19,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,881. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68. Leucrotta Exploration has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $0.96.

Get Leucrotta Exploration alerts:

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leucrotta Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded on June 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.