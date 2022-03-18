Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Price Target Increased to C$1.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS LCRTF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. 19,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,881. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68. Leucrotta Exploration has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $0.96.
Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile (Get Rating)
