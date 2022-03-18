Level Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,581 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.8% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NextCapital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $63,568,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,087,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,132 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 313.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,446,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,646 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,326.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,047,000 after acquiring an additional 732,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.0% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,414,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after acquiring an additional 692,794 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $51.82. 2,827,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,339,589. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.83. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.958 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

