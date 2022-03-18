Level Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.3% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,410,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,053,480. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $55.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.89.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

