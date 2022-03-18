Level Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 183,994 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 183,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,872,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 11.3% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,794,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,268. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.83. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.26 and a one year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

