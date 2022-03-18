Level Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $14.71 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 241,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,710,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 11.2% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Level Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,095,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 13,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,479,000 after buying an additional 1,417,461 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,032,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,450,000 after buying an additional 215,499 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.59. 2,534,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,905. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average is $60.85. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $61.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.