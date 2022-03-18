Level Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $3.80 Million in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,000. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.9% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,027.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,309,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,748 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,616 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,815.4% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,222,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,005 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.0% during the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,011,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,478 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,429,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,435 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.83. 2,184,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,526. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

