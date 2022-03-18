Level Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $7.57 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 148,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 5.8% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after acquiring an additional 127,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,207 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.23. 20,866,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,951,711. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average is $50.53. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

