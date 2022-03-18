Level Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 86,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Level Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $102,000.

NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.59. 192,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,257. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.29 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average of $46.39.

