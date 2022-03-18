Level Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after purchasing an additional 563,627 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period.

QUAL stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,919 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.53. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

