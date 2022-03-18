Level Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,376 iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000. iShares Micro-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Level Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,953,000 after purchasing an additional 66,167 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 24,698 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 472,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,259,000 after purchasing an additional 18,884 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,690,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWC traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.91. 121,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,912. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.72. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.16 and a fifty-two week high of $158.43.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

