Level Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $2.12 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,424,000 after buying an additional 2,830,070 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $144,491,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,048,000 after purchasing an additional 546,949 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,944,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,399. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.19. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.70 and a 52-week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

