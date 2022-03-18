Level Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 109,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,000. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Level Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Global REIT ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 133.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,289,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 95.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,682,000 after purchasing an additional 829,821 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 389.8% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 722,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,791,000 after buying an additional 574,607 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,686,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 336.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 477,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,101,000 after buying an additional 368,375 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,523. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $30.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89.

