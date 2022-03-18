Level Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,678.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,866.7% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VSS stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.17. 251,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,941. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $114.87 and a 52 week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.