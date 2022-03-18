Lewis Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000. Cummins makes up 1.2% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Cummins by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.67.

CMI traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,451,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,665. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.50 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.50 and its 200-day moving average is $224.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $88,193.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

