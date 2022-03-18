Lewis Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,305 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,479 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 451 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX stock traded up $9.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $380.60. 8,297,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,934,440. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.82 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $575.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.