Lewis Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 329,250 Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 329,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,000. Astronics comprises 4.1% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lewis Capital Management LLC owned 1.05% of Astronics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Astronics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Astronics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Astronics by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,201,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after acquiring an additional 636,838 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Astronics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Astronics by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 149,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:ATRO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.91. Astronics Co. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $116.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.00 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 5.75%.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

