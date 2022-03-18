Lewis Capital Management LLC Invests $1.13 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000. McDonald’s comprises 1.2% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $720,994,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $95,261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,314,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,812. The company has a market capitalization of $177.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

