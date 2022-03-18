Lewis Capital Management LLC Invests $2.60 Million in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000. Truist Financial makes up 2.7% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. ACG Wealth raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.46.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.56. The stock had a trading volume of 15,998,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,794,287. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.43 and its 200 day moving average is $60.79.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

