Lewis Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 112,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000. Mayville Engineering accounts for 1.8% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lewis Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Mayville Engineering as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 6.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 6.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 0.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 7.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 37.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mayville Engineering stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,891. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $208.62 million, a PE ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Mayville Engineering ( NYSE:MEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

