Lewis Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 174,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,000. A10 Networks comprises approximately 3.0% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lewis Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of A10 Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,741,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 357,761 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 1,100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 290,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $30,711.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $62,753.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,378 shares of company stock valued at $838,558. Corporate insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of ATEN stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,698,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.05. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.57.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.90 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

