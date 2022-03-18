Lewis Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000. Tesla makes up approximately 1.7% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Tesla by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Tesla by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 663,187 shares of company stock worth $602,321,320. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $33.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $905.39. 33,549,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,135,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.77, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $902.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $932.25. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

