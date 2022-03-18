Lewis Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 1.3% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 95,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 55,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.91. 1,368,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,412. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.86. The company has a market cap of $91.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.43%.

BAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

