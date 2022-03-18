Lewis Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 355,130 Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 355,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,000. Computer Task Group comprises about 3.7% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lewis Capital Management LLC owned about 2.32% of Computer Task Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 29,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,520. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Computer Task Group (Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

