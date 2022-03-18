Lewis Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 40,199 Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,199 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000. Silicom makes up approximately 2.2% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lewis Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of Silicom at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SILC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Silicom during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Silicom by 103.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Silicom by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silicom by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SILC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,083. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average is $44.02. Silicom Ltd. has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $52.75. The company has a market cap of $273.75 million, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Silicom had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Silicom from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

