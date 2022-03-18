Lewis Capital Management LLC Takes $2.07 Million Position in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,199 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000. Silicom makes up about 2.2% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lewis Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Silicom as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SILC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Silicom during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Silicom by 103.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Silicom by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silicom by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SILC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,083. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average is $44.02. The company has a market cap of $273.75 million, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.75. Silicom Ltd. has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $52.75.

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Silicom had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Silicom from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

