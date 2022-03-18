Lewis Capital Management LLC Takes $3.95 Million Position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 329,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,000. Astronics accounts for about 4.1% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lewis Capital Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Astronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Astronics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Astronics by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,755,000 after buying an additional 463,019 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Astronics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Astronics by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after buying an additional 155,250 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Astronics by 3,063.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 55,020 shares during the period. 60.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATRO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 356,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,422. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Astronics Co. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.78.

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.19). Astronics had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $116.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.00 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

