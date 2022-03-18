Lewis Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000. Amgen makes up 1.4% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,289,000 after acquiring an additional 367,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Amgen by 155.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Amgen by 6.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,206,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,107,155,000 after acquiring an additional 306,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.25. 7,616,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $261.00.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

